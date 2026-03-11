Xavier vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament 1st Round

The Marquette Golden Eagles are hoping that they can continue their strong finish to the regular season into the Big East Tournament when they face off against the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night.

Marquette upset Providence and UConn to end the season, and also won at Georgetown for three wins in its final four games.

Meanwhile, Xavier lost seven of its final nine games, but one of those wins was a 96-88 victory against Marquette on February 14. However, Marquette did win the first meeting 66-65 at home on January 7.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East Tournament matchup.

Xavier vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Xavier +3.5 (-105)

Marquette -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Xavier +150

Marquette -180

Total

156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Xavier vs. Marquette How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Xavier record: 14-17

Marquette record: 12-19

Xavier vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Xavier is 15-16 ATS this season

Marquette is 13-18 ATS this season

The OVER is 24-7 in Xavier games this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in Marquette games this season

Xavier vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch

Tre Carroll, Forward, Xavier

Tre Carroll’s status for tonight’s game is uncertain, and his absence could be a big one. The Xavier senior is tied for 93rd in the country with 18.0 points per game, up from 12.2 points per game at Florida Atlantic last season.

Carroll was injured in Marquette’s penultimate regular-season game against Seton Hall and did not play in the loss at Villanova. If he can’t go tonight, that’s a big loss for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick

I would like Xavier if I knew that Carroll was healthy, but he’s not, so I have to go with the recent form of these squads.

Xavier has stumbled to the finish while Marquette is looking to continue sprinting past the finish line.

It’s tough to trust either of these teams as favorites, but Carroll’s injury and Marquette’s recent play is making me go that way.

Pick: Marquette -3.5 (-115)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.