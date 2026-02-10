LSU Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE – LSU and Arkansas meet for the second time on the basketball court in less than three weeks when the Tigers and Razorbacks meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night.

The game is set to tip just after 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship affiliate in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM) with Chris Blair and John Brady and televised on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse box office beginning one hour prior to tipoff. LSU Students are admitted free of charge with valid student ID.

The teams met on Jan. 24 in snowy Fayetteville with Arkansas rallying for an 85-81 victory. Darius Acuff scored 24 second half field goals for the Razorbacks, hitting 10-of-11 field goals. In all he scored 31 points.

LSU had all five starters in double figures with DJ Thomas scoring 18, Mike Nwoko and Max Mackinnon 14 each, Pablo Tamba 12 points (10 rebounds) and Marquel Sutton 11. The Tigers had a single-digit turnover game with nine and 42 points in the paint. LSU shot 45.9 percent from the field (28-of-61), 22-of-25 at the line, but just 3-of-15 from three-point range.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Mackinnon is coming off a 26-point effort against Georgia here on Saturday in which he drew eight fouls and made 10-of-10 at the free throw line. It was his seventh 20-point game of the season, fifth in SEC play.

LSU has won the last three meetings in Baton Rouge and leads the series, 22-13, in games played in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas is coming in off an 88-68 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. Trevion Brazile had 18 points and eight assists for the Razorbacks with Meleek Thomas adding 17 points and Bill Richmond 14.

Acuff leads Arkansas for the season in scoring at 20.5 points a game and 6.3 assists.

The Tigers will follow Tuesday’s game with a two-game road trip over the Mardi Gras holidays, playing at Tennessee on Feb. 14 and at Texas on Feb. 17.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: