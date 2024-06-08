LOOK: LSU Forward Sa'Myah Smith Recovering From Severe Knee Injury Suffered Last Season
LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith was preparing to take a significant jump during her sophomore season with the Tigers for the 2023-24 season.
After remaining in Baton Rouge over the summer for individual workouts, weight room time and more, those within the LSU program were intrigued with what was to come during year two with the purple and gold.
Then, a significant knee injury forced her to miss the remainder of the year after just seven games.
Smith was sidelined after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus in the Cayman Islands in November on a non-contact play against Niagara.
It quickly became a tough blow for the Tigers with the front court depth remaining a concern. Smith, who had all the focus on her during the offseason with individual work, took significant strides in the right direction through LSU's first seven games.
The sophomore forward was averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting a team-high 66 percent from the field in seven games.
Now. she's in the midst of rigorous physical therapy as she works back to the court for LSU.
Smith shared an update from her rehab this week:
The expectations remain high for Smith heading into next season. She received a redshirt for last season, a source confirmed, and will hope to be ready during the early portion of the 2024-25 season if rehab goes accordingly.
A look into Smith's first season in Baton Rouge before her season-ending injury in year two:
“Earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team, playing in all 36 games for the Tigers as LSU’s first forward off the bench … Started two games during her freshman season … Averaged 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds during the year … Showed the potential to become an elite defender in the paint with 38 blocks throughout the season … Recorded her lone double-double of her freshman season in her college debut against Bellarmine with 12 points and 11 rebounds … Played productive minutes in the National Championship against Iowa with starters in foul trouble … Along with scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds in the championship, Smith’s lone block swung the momentum in LSU’s direction and led to a fast-break bucket.”