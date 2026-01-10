Trio of LSU Women's Basketball Stars Earn Major Midseason Honor Amid Early Success

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU women’s basketball players were named to the John R. Wooden Top 25 Midseason Watch List, which is awarded to the nation’s top player in collegiate women’s basketball, the organization announced.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson and juniors Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley received the midseason recognition for their play through the first half of the 2025-26 season. Seventeen games in, the elite trio leads the Tigers in scoring.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the 12th-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 15 overall wins so far, including the team’s first SEC win at Georgia on January 8. Most recently, Johnson led the Tigers with a season best 25 points versus the Bulldogs in Athens.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, La., has averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through the first half of the schedule. Williams is no stranger to clutch shots in her college career, and her impact on this year’s LSU team has been no different. She opened SEC play with her best performance of the year to this point against No. 11 Kentucky, leading the Tigers in points (26), rebounds (8) and assists (5).

Fulwiley, who hails from Columbia, S.C., has continuously provided LSU with electric playmaking since arriving in Baton Rouge. Through 17 games, Fulwiley is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.5 steals per contest. She has contributed to the Tigers’ top offense, while being very active around the ball on defense, leading the team in steals with 60. Her 60 steals ranks first in the SEC and fourth nationally.

Selected by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the Wooden Award midseason watch list comprises 25 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honor in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2026 Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year. Players not selected for the list remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason, late-season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 top players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.

Celebrating its fiftieth year, the Wooden Award will feature special programming throughout the season with first winner and ambassador Marques Johnson, culminating in the 2026 John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal. Winners and All Americans will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Current LSU assistant coach Seimone Augustus is the program’s lone winner of the Wooden Award. She won it in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and 2006.

