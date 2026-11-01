LSU Guard Skyy Clark Wins Major Eligibility Battle

Head coach Will Wade won yet another elegibility battle on Friday.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals denied the NCAA's emergency request to stay a temporary injunction, protecting the eligibility of transfer guard Skyy Clark and 37 other athletes.

Clark, a native of Los Angeles, California, will be eligible for the Tigers' regular-season opener against Southeastern Louisiana on November 2. Clark adds some depth to the Tigers' roster, which now has 14 rostered players after having only four players signed midway through the summer.

The guard will be playing for his fourth school in five years of collegiate basketball. He is among a plethora of athletes seeking to play another year after the NCAA changed its eligibility rules to allow athletes to play five seasons in five years.

Clark began his career at the University of Illinois during the 2022-2023 season. Clark played only 13 games for the Illini, averaging 7.1 points and 2.7 assists per game before departing midway through the season due to personal reasons.

The fifth-year senior transferred to Louisville for his sophomore season, where he averaged a career-high 13.2 points and 3.0 assists per game. He started 28 of the 29 games he played for the Cardinals.

Following the 2023-2024 season, Clark transferred to UCLA. The guard started 57 games in two seasons in Los Angeles. Clark missed multiple games during 2025-2026 BIG-10 conference play due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Iowa.

The addition of Clark is another win for the Tigers following a temporary injunction allowing guard RJ Luis to play in the first few games of the season.

Clark and Luis' elegibility for the entire season is not certain, however.

The ruling on Friday only granted Clark temporary eligibility for the Tigers. The NCAA's appeal is still pending review by a full three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Clark and the other 37 athletes seeking another year of eligibility will likely receive their verdict in mid-to-late November after their collective legal team submits their response to the filings on Nov. 6.

Luis is also playing due to a temporary restraining order. The order prevents the SEC and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey from punishing LSU for playing Luis while they wait on the official preliminary injunction hearing scheduled to take place on Nov. 13.

With both guards' eligibility in question, the Tigers will need to rely on their other guards, Austin Nunez, Abdi Bashir Jr., and Divine Ugochukwu.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.