LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Anticipated Top-5 Matchup Postponed
The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that the No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, will be postponed until Friday at 4 p.m. CT due to travel issues brought on by Winter Storm Enzo. The game will still air on ESPN.
LSU’s home game on Sunday against Texas A&M will remain on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.
Kim Mulkey and Co. will look to continue their fiery start to the season with the Tigers sitting at 20-0 heading into the showdown in Columbia.
After cruising through non-conference play, LSU has opened Southeastern Conference play 5-0 with victories over Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida.
Now, it's set the tone between the battle of two unbeaten programs with LSU hitting the road for a clash against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Staley's crew took down the Tigers last season 79-72 in a blockbuster matchup with LSU looking to get revenge in 2025.
“It makes you proud,” Mulkey said after last season's matchup. “It reminds me of what I told Holly Rowe before the game. When I had my first press conference here, I said all I want to do is come back to this state and do something positive.
"Little did I know at that time we would do what we have done in such a short period of time. So now we have probably created a monster. And we have to keep feeding it. And that’s the challenging and hard part. You grind and you grind and you grind. And I’m no spring chicken.
"How much do you keep grinding or do you just do like Saban did and say, I’ve had enough? Because people forget how hard it is. Do y ‘all realize what we’ve done in three years is ridiculous? But that’s what we do as competitors as coaches type -a personalities. It’s hard and I’m forever grateful to the community at LSU. We will just keep doing what we do.”
Now, all eyes will be on the matchup between the pair of stat-studded teams on Friday with tip-off set for 4 p.m. CT.
The Latest AP Top-25:
LSU remained at No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll as LSU moved to 20-0 for the second time over the past three seasons and in program history.
LSU is prepping for a top-five matchup as the Tigers are poised to take on No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday. ESPN's College Gameday will begin at 6 p.m. CT and the one-hour show will lead straight into tipoff on ESPN.
AP Poll – January 20, 2025
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- LSU
- UConn
- Texas
- Maryland
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- North Carolina State
- Michigan State
- Cal
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
