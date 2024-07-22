LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey Checks in on No. 1 Player in America
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey hopped on a flight over the weekend to check in on the No. 1 player in America: Aaliyah Chavez.
The top-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle continued a dominant run during Nike Nationals after scoring 59 points across two games with seven rebounds and seven assists in both contests.
With Mulkey in attendance on Sunday, Chavez pieced together one of her top performances of the summer in a quarterfinal matchup versus Boo Williams after racking up 34 points in the win.
Then, in her second game of the day, Chavez carried her momentum into a showdown against Team Takeover where she tallied 25 points to lead Cy Fair to the Nike Nationals Championship.
Cy Fair will take on MW Premier in the Nike Nationals Championship on Monday at 2:30PM where Chavez will look to end her EYBL career in style.
The premier EYBL squad is led by both Chavez and LSU commit Bella Hines.
Hines, who revealed her commitment to the Tigers this year, is an elite-level bucket-getter who's also shown flashes of defensive intensity this month during her AAU ball.
Mulkey has checked in on Chavez several times this year. She's traveled to Texas to watch her compete during her junior campaign; including a showing in Chavez's high school playoffs matchup.
Chavez is clearly the top target in the 2025 class with Mulkey and assistants Gary Redus, Kaylin Rice and Daphne Mitchell traveling to see the electrifying scorer in-person on several occasions.
This weekend, Mulkey was accompanied by Rice on the recruiting trail to get a closer look at Chavez during Nationals.
While in Chicago, Chavez made the most of her time on the floor with Mulkey and Co. front and center.
She continued proving her scoring from all three levels while leading her Cy Fair squad to the Nike Nationals Championship after several jaw-dropping performances.
The Monterey High School point guard averaged a dominant 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game on her way to claiming Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas.
Chavez recently released a Top 10 consisting of Arizona, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, and USC, but expect the list to be trimmed.
A source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that this could ultimately become an LSU vs. Texas Tech battle down the stretch as her recruitment heats up over the next few months.
A Lubbock (Tex.) native, the hometown Red Raiders have been in heavy pursuit of the rising senior coined a "generational talent" by many scouts.
In June, Chavez made her way to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit with LSU spearheaded by Mulkey and the rest of the Tigers staff.
Mulkey and Co. will now look to get Chavez in for an official visit this fall prior to the Early Signing Period in December as the push for the No. 1 prospect in America continues.
