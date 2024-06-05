LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting No. 1 Prospect in America

New: Kim Mulkey and #LSU will host the No. 1 prospect in America for an unofficial visit today: Aaliyah Chavez.



The top-ranked 2025 guard will visit Baton Rouge ahead of a busy summer.



Mulkey and Co. continue their pursuit of the five-star phenom.



(@BrandonClayPSB first)