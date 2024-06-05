LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting No. 1 Prospect in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will bring in the No. 1 prospect in America for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on Wednesday: Aaliyah Chavez.
Chavez, the top prospect in the 2025 cycle, has blossomed during her high school campaign with her junior year becoming one of the best in recent memory.
When it comes to LSU, the Tigers are putting their foot on the gas in her recruitment. LSU made several in-person visits this year, including a trip to Lubbock, Texas to watch her playoff showdown in February.
The most coveted recruit on the market, Chavez has been wined and dined by the top programs in America with LSU now getting a crack at the superstar this week.
Chavez released her Top 10 schools recently with LSU making the cut alongside Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, and USC.
“I just want to thank all the coaches for their time invested into recruiting me on this journey,” Chavez wrote in the post. “After much consideration me and my family have come down to a list of my top 10 schools.”
Now, with her junior season in the rearview mirror, Chavez will begin taking unofficial visits this summer while balancing her AAU schedule. She's currently playing on the EYBL circuit with five-star LSU commit Bella Hines with the two shining in travel ball.
Chavez averaged 38.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 steals per game as a junior with her recruitment taking the country by storm.
For her career, the No. 1 2025 prospect is averaging over 31 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists a night against a rigorous Texas schedule.
Now, LSU looks to wine and dine Chavez as they prepare to get her down South for a visit. Long term, the Tigers will look to get her in for an official visit this fall, a source tells LSU Country.
After signing the No. 1 class in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey's program is looking to build sustained greatness in Baton Rouge with the top prep players in America on their radar.
Chavez, the top hooper on the prep scene, is the coveted target they're pursuing in next year's cycle alongside several Top 10 prospects.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Chavez's visit schedule and other targets the Tigers are pursuing in the 2025 class.
