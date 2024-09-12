LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Land Commitment from No. 5 Prospect in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff have landed a commitment from the No. 5 prospect in America: Divine Bourrage.
Bourrage went public with a decision on Thursday afternoon following an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend.
The Top 5 player in the 2025 class gives Mulkey and Co. their second commitment in the current recruiting class with the program reeling in the high-profile target. She joins Top 25 prospect Bella Hines as the pair of commitments in the cycle.
Bourrage, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Iowa, made her way to LSU last weekend on an official visit alongside a pair of Top 10 players in America.
She was joined by Zakiyah Johnson, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, and Grace Knox, the No. 8 rated recruit.
The five-star trio was wined and dined by the LSU staff with photoshoots, taking in LSU football's home opener and more during the multi-day stay.
Now, the program's recruiting efforts continue paying off after securing a commitment from the top-ranked prospect in town just days ago.
For Bourrage, she's a fluid guard who can get to the rim at will with a jumper that's improving rapidly. Her head coach credits her work ethic and drive for her meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings.
Here's what On3 Sports and Paul Rucker, Divine's coach, had to say about Divine Bourrage:
"Davenport (Iowa) North coach Paul Rucker knew right away that Divine Bourrage was going to be a can't miss women's basketball star. 'From the time she came in as a freshman, you knew she was going to be a special player,' Rucker told KWQC 6. 'What she’s done over the last three years is continually growing. Sometimes when you have great players, they rest on their laurels. She doesn’t do that. With her, the potential for her is off the charts.' Her high school coach also praised Bourrage's work ethic. 'We don’t have to chase Divine to get her to work,' Rucker said. 'She is going to have a ball in her hands in some gym – it may be a church, it could be at the West Y, it may be at another school in our conference having a pickup game.' Bourrage was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year after the 2023-2024 season. She averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and three steals this past season, leading Davenport North to a 22-3 record, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and an Iowa Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals appearance."
The 247Sports Breakdown of Bourrage's Game:
"Bourrage has the size and skill set to be impactful at either guard position. She's comfortable handling the basketball though Bourrage might be better [utilized] in a space where she can score the ball on the wing. In either capacity, Bourrage has shown the skill needed to get to the rim especially going to her right hand. She also has one of the better stepback jumpers in the game when she attacks right to go left and steps back from there. Bourrage has shooting range out beyond the arc. Defensively, Bourrage's length and athletic [package] allow her to be a potential elite weapon on the college stage guarding on the basketball."
With Bourrage on board, the Tigers have now added their first commitment in the 2025 cycle with a pair of Top 10 prospects remaining on their radar.
The Targets: ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Player in America
The 6-foot guard out of Kentucky is a player the LSU staff continues raving about with the five-star also arriving in Baton Rouge last Thursday.
LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky are the heavy hitters in this one with Louisville becoming a threat in her recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
But the Tigers are beginning to position themselves well for the elite-level bucket-getter.
When it comes to Johnson, the in-state schools of Kentucky and Louisville are turning up the heat, but the general feel is that the Tigers are making up ground here. Last weekend's visit was a slam dunk and she was clearly engaged from start to finish. From social media posts to having fun with the current players, the general "vibe" was positive for Johnson. LSU has taken a big stride in her recruitment, but she will also take here fair share of trips here.
Grace Knox: No. 8 Player in America
Knox is an outlier given she's a West Coast player residing in California, but if she were to leave the coast, as planned, LSU has made a move in her recruitment, according to a source. She has visits planned to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 11), but LSU will get another in-person visit in September.
