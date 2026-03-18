LSU WBB's Flau'jae Johnson Earns All-America Honors Ahead of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson earned USBWA All-America honors on Tuesday. Johnson occupies the third team.

This selection marks the second straight season Johnson has been named to the USBWA Third Team.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

She has been one of the vocal leaders for the seventh-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 27 overall wins so far, including a stretch of seven straight SEC victories that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 24 contests out of 32 games played.

Johnson was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season and recently surpassed 2,000 career points against Oklahoma at the SEC Tournament.

She became the sixth LSU player to meet that milestone, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

"What a remarkable career," Kim Mulkey said of Johnson on Senior Night. "The things that she has done, the attention she has brought to not only our program, but to LSU. She's a household name."

"She's one of the hardest workers I've ever coached," Mulkey said. "She's one of two that I've, in my career, said 'put the ball down. You're not working out with your trainer. Put the ball down.' Can you imagine saying that to kids that just work like that?

"It's just all she knows is to go to work and she does it in the wee hours of the morning. It's become routine for her."

LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova.

Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week.

The NCAA Tournament Regional: LSU's Path

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

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