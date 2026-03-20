LSU WBB vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Start Time and How to Watch in NCAA Tournament

Kim Mulkey and the No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers will return to action on Friday evening to open NCAA Tournament play against the Jacksonville Dolphins at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

After rounding out a strong 2025-26 regular season in the Bayou State, Mulkey and Co. will now look to make a run in what will serve as senior guard Flau'jae Johnson's final home game(s) with the LSU Tigers.

“If we’re fortunate enough to beat Jacksonville - get out here and watch Flau’jae," Mulkey said this week. "That will be her last game ever in a – and I get emotional because that kid just meant so much to our program.”

The Tigers will face the Dolphins at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN with Tiffany Greene (pxp), Carolyn Peck (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (reporter) on the call. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Mar 7, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) brings the ball up court against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament History: Mulkey Edition

Mulkey is in her fifth season at LSU and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games every year under her leadership.

This marks the first time LSU has been a No. 2 seed since 2008, which resulted in a fifth-straight Final Four appearance for the Tigers. It is the fourth time LSU has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Since LSU’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 1984 (31 total appearances), the Tigers have accumulated a 56-29 all-time record with one national championship (2023), six Final Fours, 11 Elite Eights and 17 Sweet Sixteens.

LSU has made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances since its national championship season and the most since the Tigers played in six straight Elite Eights that included five straight Final Fours (2003-2008).

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Since becoming a coach in 1985 as an assistant with Louisiana Tech, Mulkey has been to the NCAA Tournament every season except two (02-03: WNIT Finals; 19-20: COVID). As a head coach, Mulkey holds a record of 66-19 in the NCAAT.

Through 32 games, LSU has averaged 94.5 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 32 contests have scored 3,023 points.

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