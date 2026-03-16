LSU Women's Basketball Assistant Departs Kim Mulkey's Staff Ahead of NCAA Tournament

LSU Tigers assistant coach Daphne Mitchell has accepted a position on Gary Redus II's Rutgers Scarlet Knights staff and will depart Baton Rouge ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Kim Mulkey revealed on Sunday.

Mitchell is coming off of her fifth season as an assistant coach for LSU Women’s Basketball after previously working for Mulkey during her time with the Baylor Bears

The coveted assistant has coached the post players, assisted in scouting opponents and worked closely in LSU’s recruiting efforts where she will now join former LSU Tigers assistant coach Gary Redus II on his first staff with Rutgers.

Mitchell’s coaching experience was key in helping the Tigers win their first national championship in 2023. Working with the post players every day in practice, Mitchell helped develop a critical group for LSU’s championship whose play peaked both offensively and defensively throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Now, she's off to New Jersey where she will take on a critical role with the Scarlet Knights following Redus' decision to depart LSU for a the head coaching gig for Rutgers last week.

Courtesy of Gary Redus via X.

"Timing is everything in life - I'm not used to all of this stuff happening during the season. I've watched this play out in all sports... This is going to continue to happen," Mulkey said. "Gary, I brought him on board, and man he's like an energizer bunny in recruiting.

"I just know that he has an opportunity to go at a young age and do good things. He will work his rear end off and try to improve that program. As I told him, 'You can't be married to two wives. Get out of here and go get your staff in place,'" Mulkey added.

"I know his love for our program and our team. He'd want to be on the bench with us, but as a mentor I can't be selfish. I can't ask him to stay with our team when this could be a long three or four week process...

"So he's going to get after it at Rutgers. He could take Coach Daphne [Mitchell]... and if he does I'll be happy for her as well."

Mulkey confirmed on Sunday that both Redus II and Mitchell will not be with the LSU Tigers during the program's NCAA Tournament run as they begin their new chapters elsewhere.

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