LSU Women's Basketball Duo Named to Naismith Award Watch List

Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow earn more in-season honors, named to coveted watch list once again.

Zack Nagy

Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5), LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24), LSU Tigers guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50), LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) and LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) wait to be introduced before a game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5), LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24), LSU Tigers guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50), LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) and LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) wait to be introduced before a game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
ATLANTA – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the Naismith Award watchlist comprised of the nation’s top 30 players.

The Tigers are 25-1 (10-1 SEC) and currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with South Carolina and Texas. No. 5 LSU is slated to play at No. 3 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC in a big late-season matchup.

Over LSU’s final five regular season games, the Tigers have three road games against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll.

Going back to last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has scored 20+ points in 17 of 29 games. She has scored in double figures in 35 straight games. Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

She is one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season. Johnson’s scoring has jumped from 14.9 ppg last season to 19.6 ppg as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles this season.

Morrow has been one of the nation’s most consistent players throughout her college career. She recently became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.

Morrow has 1,598 career rebounds, the fifth most in NCAA DI history. Morrow has been dominant this season as she leads the nation with 23 double-doubles and 14.2 rebounds per game.

She has secured 15+ rebounds in 12 games and 20+ rebounds in three games, two of which she also secured 20 points as she is the nation’s only player with multiple 20/20 games this season.

More Honors for the LSU Duo:

LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the late-season top-20 watchlist for the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

