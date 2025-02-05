LSU Women's Basketball Guard Flau'Jae Johnson Named Finalist for Coveted Accolade
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson is one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award which is presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.
Johnson has upped her scoring in her junior season. She combined to averaged 12.9 points per game throughout her first two collegiate seasons, but this year Johnson’s scoring has jumped to 20.0 points per game. Going back to the final three games of last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has scored 20+ points in 17 of LSU’s previous 27 games. She has scored in double-figures in 33 straight games.
Johnson’s impact has been felt beyond her scoring too. She has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. She is just the third LSU player of the past 25 seasons with multiple 25/5/5 games in a season. Johnson has also recorded four double-doubles this season. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with four blocks as she held the Bulldogs’ leading scorer to her lowest points total in SEC play.
The Hall of Fame is releasing finalists for all its position awards each day throughout this week. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, starting Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Finalists:
Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama
Lauren Jensen – Creighton
Ta’Niyah Latson – Florida State
Flau’Jae Johnson – LSU
Shyanne Sellers – Maryland
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Madison Conner – TCU
JuJu Watkins – USC
Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
JJ Quinerly – West Virginia
Pair of Tigers Named to Midseason Watchlist:
LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the USBWA’s midseason watchlist for the 2024-25 Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award.
Johnson recorded her third straight 20-point game on Sunday against Mississippi State, her 33rd game in a row scoring in double figures. Going back to last season’s NCAA Tournament, she has scored 20+ points in 17 of 27 games.
Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds; She is one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season. Johnson’s scoring has jumped from 14.9 ppg last season to 20.0 ppg this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles this season.
Morrow has been one of the nation’s most consistent players throughout her college career.
She recently became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.
Morrow has 1,570 career rebounds, tied for the sixth most in NCAA DI history with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles. Morrow has been dominant this season as she leads the nation with 21 double-doubles and 14.2 rebounds per game.
She has secured 15+ rebounds in 12 games and 20+ rebounds in three games, two of which she also secured 20 points as she is the nation’s only player with multiple 20/20 games this season.
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa, from April 4-6. There were a total of 50 players on Monday’s midseason watchlist.
