LSU Women's Basketball Star Angel Reese Sets Return to PMAC for WNBA Game

Reese and her WNBA squad will play a preseason matchup in the PMAC, her return to Baton Rouge.

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
BATON ROUGE – LSU is set to host a WNBA Preseason Game between the Chicago Sky and the Brazil National Team on May 2 at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC as LSU star Angel Reese makes her return to Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net at a later date.

“We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can’t wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA.”

“I’m very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU,” Reese said. “It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can’t wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!”

Reese had a great run at LSU, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship in 2023. She set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the national championship season.

She was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in her junior season.

Reese went on to be named SEC Player of the Year (2024), a three-time AP All-American (2022-24), two-time First Team All-SEC member (2023-24), two-time SEC All-Defense honoree (2023-24) and a 2024 Wooden Award All-American Team member.

In 2024, Reese led the SEC in scoring (18.6 points) and rebounds (13.4) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt (1989-90) to lead the league in both stats over consecutive seasons.

Reese finished her LSU career with the third-most points in a single season in LSU history (829 in 2023) and as the program leader in career rebounds per game (14.4).

LSU Women's Basketball in the Polls:

LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 27, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. Texas
  6. UConn
  7. LSU
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kansas State
  12. Kentucky
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Maryland
  15. North Carolina
  16. Michigan State
  17. NC State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Cal
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. West Virginia
  22. Alabama
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Florida State

