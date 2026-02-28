Angel Reese Shares Moving Message for Brother Julian After He Signed With Wizards

Toward the end of the NBA season, plenty of young players get an opportunity to prove themselves as teams offer 10-day, rest-of-season and new two-way contracts to fresh faces. This year, one of those players is Julian Reese, who signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Saturday.

Reese is the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese. After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft, Julian joined the Lakers for NBA Summer League and later signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors to join Toronto for training camp. He has spent his first professional season within the organization for Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905. Over the full G League season, the 6’9” forward out of Maryland has averaged 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

He has yet to appear in an NBA game, but will soon get an opportunity to do so as he heads to Washington. Angel beamed with pride when her younger brother signed the Exhibit 10 deal with Toronto and did more of the same when his latest shot at the NBA came on Saturday.

“My baby brother,” she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji in a post on her X account. “Ugh I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy and you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju!”

My baby brother🥺Ugh I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju! 🥳🙏🏽 @Reese10Julian https://t.co/6b6OloTHeo — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 28, 2026

Angel is currently in the middle of the Unrivaled season with Rose BC, who have clinched a spot in the league’s playoffs which begin on Monday. She has played in just three games this season after making a surprise return to Unrivaled on Feb. 20. Through those three appearances, the Sky star has averaged 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

With the arrival in Washington, Julian will likely spend the majority of the rest of the season with the Wizards, but he could spend some time with the franchise’s G League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go. According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Reese could be in uniform for the Wizards as early as Tuesday’s game against the Magic.

