LSU Women's Basketball Status Update: Kim Mulkey Provides Latest on Last-Tear Poa
BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU (22-1, 7-1) took down No. 13 Oklahoma (16-5, 4-4) 107-100 on Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center behind a strong showing from the "Big 3" of Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.
The trio of scoring threats combined for 83 of the program's 107 points on Thursday night behind a historic game from Williams after tallying 37 points on the night.
The 107 points scored by LSU marked the most points in a SEC game in program history, surpassing the 106 scored by the Tigers last season against Florida. Thursday night marked the fourth game in program history where both teams scored 100 points.
But the Tigers were without backup point guard Last-Tear Poa for the matchup; marking her second straight missed game for the program.
Following Thursday's victory over the Sooners, head coach Kim Mulkey detailed why her senior point guard has missed the last two games against both Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
"She is being disciplined for the breaking of a team rule," Mulkey said. The LSU coach did not provide a timeline for Poa to return to the floor for the Tigers.
This is the second multi-game stint Poa has missed games for the LSU Tigers after being out for the program's first three games of the 2024-25 season as well.
Poa has played in 18 games this season where she is averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists per game on 27% shooting from the field.
Despite Poa being absent on Thursday night, LSU's starting five lit up the scoreboard, propelling the program to a critical SEC win.
LSU’s big three of Johnson, Morrow and Williams were scoring the ball at an elite level. Williams led the way with 37 points to go with 7 rebounds, 5 assists and three steals.
Johnson scored 25 points with 5 assists. Morrow recorded her 20th double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Oklahoma’s Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 26 points on the evening. Reagan Beers finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds.
Thursday’s game was physical. LSU and Oklahoma committed 27 and 38 fouls, respectively, and both team shot over 30 free throws.
