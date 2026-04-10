LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Announces Stunning Portal Destination This Week

Former LSU Tigers guard Divine Bourrage is Champaign bound after revealing a commitment to the Illinois Fighting Illini this week after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 5-foot-11 shooting guard put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers last year as a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle - averaging 2.1 points per game as a true freshman across the 2025-26 season on Kim Mulkey's squad.

After her lone season in Baton Rouge, Bourrage ultimately made the move to hit the free agent market with the Transfer Portal opening for business on Monday, April 6. From there, she became a hot commodity in the market.

But Bourrage had a clear path of where she wanted to take her talents once she elected to hit the free agent market.

On3 Sports revealed on Monday that the former high-profile prospect ultimately entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "do-not-contact" tag - with Illinois emerging as the clearcut favorite where she put pen to paper this week.

We are thrilled to share that Divine Bourrage is joining the famILLy!



Can’t wait to get to work 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/yOG8oRoFm4 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 9, 2026

For LSU and the new-look staff in Baton Rouge, the program will be spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers eyeing another impressive haul in order to reload the roster amid Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner's departures.

LSU has also seen - aside from Bourrage - Kailyn Gilbert, Bella Hines, and most recently, Jada Richard in a stunning move this offseason.

Mulkey revealed last week that the expectation was that Bourrage would be the only departure with multiple members now hitting the road elsewhere.

“You cannot understand the value of having all of them come back,” Mulkey told WAFB News. “That’s how you build it. That’s how you get over that hump of an Elite Eight.

"When you look at those that are coming back — freshman, freshman, sophomore, junior sophomore — and look how much they did this year.

“And so, man, if they come back, they stay together, they play together. That’s how you build it. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done, so I am blessed that all of those great players are coming back.”

Now, Bourrage is Illinois bound after a commitment decision now locked in this week.

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