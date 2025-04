LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Five Tigers Depart Kim Mulkey's Roster

BREAKING: LSUโ€™s Jersey Wolfenbarger intends to enter the transfer portal, sources told @On3sports.



The 6-5 junior averaged 4.6 ppg and 3.4 rpg, while shooting 63% from the field this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/cbHwUGGNso