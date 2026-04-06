LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Reveals Stunning Move Amid Decision to Depart Program

LSU Tigers guard Divine Bourrage is in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing her intentions of departing Baton Rouge last week.

The 5-foot-11 Iowa native signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where she averaged 2.1 points per game as a true freshman across the 2025-26 season on Kim Mulkey's squad.

After one season with LSU, Bourrage has made the move to hit the free agent market with the Transfer Portal opening for business on Monday, April 6 where she is now set to be a free agent in search of her next destination.

But Bourrage has a clear path of where she wants to take her talents.

On3 Sports revealed on Monday that the former high-profile prospect has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "do-not-contact" tag.

Bourrage will control her path in the free agent market with schools galore eyeing the talented guard.

For LSU, Mulkey and Co. will be spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the Tigers eyeing another impressive haul in order to reload the roster amid Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner's departures.

NEWS: Bourrage has entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, sources told @On3. https://t.co/ineZyOHdXa — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 6, 2026

"I'm not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

"But there is no retiring. I think that's used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older, as coaches, they want to say how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me, okay, until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me."

For Bourrage, she has officially made her move to enter the Transfer Portal as the Davenport, Iowa native enters with a do-not-contact tag in search of her next destination after one season under Mulkey's guidance.

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