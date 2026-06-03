What A Weekend Visit Can Do For LSU's Pursuit of Five-Star Edge KJ Green

LSU football has been busy hosting official visitors, but what has stuck out is the staff's ability to flip visitors from other major schools.

For KJ Green, this is no different.

He was originally scheduled to visit Texas for the June 5-7 weekend, but that recently changed for a couple of reasons. One reason is defensive line coach Sterling Lucas.

He'll have a chance to spend a weekend with Lucas in Baton Rouge, and for LSU, that means a chance for everything to tilt in its direction.

The Coach's Connection

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks to LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green has always been a huge fan of Lucas, and Lucas's reputation even preceded him in this recruitment. Now, as Green hears from Lucas and gets recruited by him, that's all confirmed for him.

"That's my dog," Green said of Lucas to TigerBait.

Their connection started from the moment they first talked. And that was a while ago.

“Coach Lucas has been my dog since eighth grade," Green had told 247 Sports when he flipped his visit in the first weekend of June from Texas to LSU. "He’s been recruiting me so hard for the longest time.”

And Lucas is a great recruiter, having sealed the commitments of Dylan Stewart, LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor while at South Carolina. But he's an even better developer, and Stewart is proof of that.

That's part of Green's draw to Lucas. He wants to go somewhere where he can grow into an NFL-caliber player and Lucas brings that.

Green had an interest in Lucas when he was in South Carolina, and he hasn't lost that since arriving in Baton Rouge.

But LSU does have some high-standing coaches in the building that Green is aware of as well.

That's Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron would be more hands-on with Green, as Orgeron's specialty has always been defensive line, but Green has a clear interest in deepening his bond with Kiffin before deciding if he wants him to be his collegiate head coach.

"I definitely want to build a stronger relationship with Coach Kiffin," Green told 247 Sports before he visits LSU.

The Competition Is Tough

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Helmets on the set of SEC Network prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Green has four visits on his schedule, dating back to May 15.

He started his visits with a trip to Georgia, and then he went to Oregon. His Texas visit is now at LSU, and he'll cap off his string of official visits with a stop at Alabama.

Green had some strong words for how his Oregon visit went, saying, "They broke the bar, and they broke the expectation. I got to see everything I needed to see."

Green also had some strong feelings about his visit to Alabama, telling 247 Sports that the order of his visits was important.

"I actually want them [Alabama] to be my last official visit," Green said. "I feel like I wanted that last impression to be the last thing on my mind."

And it will be.

But luckily for LSU, there's still over a month between his last official visit and his commitment announcement. That's a lot of time for Lucas, Kiffin, and Orgeron to make serious moves for him.

But The Visit Is Everything

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; A sign is seen before a press conference by LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU needs to pull out all the stops for Green and the five other official visitors this weekend if it wants to remain as one of the top contenders.

For Green, a successful weekend can come in many ways, but getting him onto campus and showing him the pedigree of the program and the defensive talent it has produced will show him he made the right decision to come to Baton Rouge instead of Austin.

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