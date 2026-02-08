LSU Women's Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to action Sunday afternoon to take on the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena at 1 p.m. CT.

The contest will be aired on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene (pxp) and Carolyn Peck (analyst) calling the action. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network as Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the game over the airwaves.

LSU and Auburn will be battling on the court for the 64th time in series history dating back to the first matchup in 1980 (Auburn won, 70-64 on 2/7/80) with Auburn leading the series, 35-28. Auburn opened the series with 24 wins in the first 28 games between both teams. Since then, LSU has defeated Auburn in 24 out of 35 contests.

LSU goes into the Auburn game having downed the opposing Tigers six of the last seven times both teams have met with the only loss coming in Auburn on Jan. 14, 2024 (L, 67-62). When both teams face off in Auburn, the host Tigers hold the 17-10 advantage. Since head coach Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge, LSU is 5-1 against Auburn.

With 11 points against No. 4 Texas, senior guard Flau’jae Johnson officially surpassed 1,900 career points, becoming the 7th LSU Tiger to eclipse that milestone. Johnson joins the likes of Joyce Walker, Seimone Augustus, Julie Gross, Cornelia Gayden, Sylvia Fowles and Khayla Pointer as 1,900-plus point scorers.

Johnson is 100 points away from joining five LSU legends as 2,000 point scorers. Johnson ranks 12th among active D1 players in points scored with 1,900 on the dot.

Through 24 games, LSU has averaged 97.4 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the NCAA record in scoring average set by Providence in 1991 (32 games; 3,095 points, 96.7 average). The Tigers through its 24 contests have scored 2,338 points. At its current pace, LSU would shatter the SEC record currently held by Georgia’s 1986 squad (32 games; 2,855 points; 89.2 average).

Most recently for LSU, Texas forward Madison Booker paced the fourth-ranked Longhorns offensively with 18 points en route to a 77-64 victory over the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team. Junior guard Mikaylah Williams led the LSU scoring attack with 20 points in addition to her two rebounds and one assist. She went 7-of-11 from the field, knocked down three treys, and converted on 3-of-5 free throw attempts.

LSU’s final six game stretch in SEC play includes three road games (Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State) and three home games (South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee). In the current AP Top 25, three teams are ranked.

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (41.1), rebound margin (18.7), and scoring offense (97.4).

