LSU Women's Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and TV Channel in Top-5 Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to take on the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns inside the Moody Center on Thursday night in front of a nationally-televised audience.

LSU enters Thursday’s game against Texas with a 21-2 overall record and a 7-2 SEC mark. The Tigers are coming off their seventh-straight win against an SEC foe, defeating No. 24 Alabama, 103-63, inside the PMAC.

LSU and Texas will meet for the 13th time in series history in Austin. The contest is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers are traveling to Austin for the fourth time in series history since both teams played one another in 1977 at the first meeting in Monroe, La. (LSU won, 95-67 – AIAWT). Texas leads the overall series 7-5 with UT winning all three contests in Austin.

LSU and Texas are meeting as Top 5 opponents, marking the 18th time both LSU and its opponent have been ranked in the Top 5 for a game against one another. The Tigers are 5-12 in those instances.

The last time LSU defeated a Top 5 opponent as a Top 5 team was on Feb. 9, 2006 (No. 3 LSU def. No. 5 Tennessee, 72-69). Of the 17 games, three were home games for LSU; the remainder were on the road or at neutral sites.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

LSU and Texas last met on Jan. 11, 2026 at the PMAC for the first round of this year’s home-and-home. In front of 13,200 rabid fans in attendance, LSU took down the second-ranked Longhorns, 70-65, behind junior Mikaylah Williams’ clutch performance.

LSU’s victory over the No. 2 team in the AP poll marked the program’s first AP Top 2 win since 2008 when the Tigers defeated No. 2 North Carolina, 56-50, in the NCAA Elite Eight. LSU’s win over the Longhorns snapped a 17-game losing streak against teams in the Top 2.

The last time LSU defeated an AP Top 5 opponent was in the 2023 National Championship where the Tigers downed Iowa by a score of 102-85 to claim its first national title.

