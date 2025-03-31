Matt McMahon, LSU Tigers Basketball Lands Commitment From Coveted SEC Center
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have landed their first commitment of the offseason after Mississippi State's Michael Nwoko went public with a decision on Monday.
Nwoko elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024-25 season with the Bulldogs where he started in 32 out of 34 games played.
It's clear the Tigers were in need of players with Southeastern Conference caliber experience and Nwoko provides just that to McMahon and Co. moving forward.
After starting his college career with the Miami Hurricanes in 2023, Nwoko made the move to Starkville last offseason to play in the SEC.
Now, it'll be three schools in three seasons with the experienced piece set to make his way to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound center averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for the Bulldogs while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.
Nwoko's production was spread across multiple games last season with a few breakout performances, including an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over Pittsburgh in early December.
He also scored 18 points again against Central Michigan where he showcased his touch around the rim.
LSU is in need of pieces that can provide second-chance opportunities and Nwoko will provide just that heading into the 2025-26 season.
It's the first domino to fall the Tigers' way this offseason after becoming portal addition No. 1.
LSU has seen a handful of players from the 2024-25 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal thus far.
The Portal Departures:
LSU sophomore guard Mike Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Williams, a Top-100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, averaged 5.9 points per game across 57 appearances during his time with Matt McMahon's program.
During the 2024-25 season, Williams appeared in 24 games with zero starts while shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. He averaged four points per game.
McMahon and the LSU Tigers are expected to be aggressive in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window after a disappointing 2024-25 season.
“There will be plenty of time to reflect on that,” McMahon said. “The disappointing piece is it felt like our trajectory was good, winning the nine games in the league last year to get in the top half, having a strong non-conference schedule there, going 11-2.
“Just unable to get the job done at the level required, combination of injuries, the overwhelming level of talent and quality of teams in the SEC. Just weren’t able to produce the type of results we wanted in league play.”
Williams became the third Tiger to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Other Departures: Corey Chest and Tyrell Ward
LSU redshirt-freshman forward Corey Chest has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The youngster averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, he's set to find a new home after a pair of seasons under Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
