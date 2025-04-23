Multiple LSU Basketball Players Reveal Transfer Destinations After Entering Portal
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason,
Following a disappointing 2024-25 season, it's rebuild mode for the Tigers with all eyes on the program retooling the roster for next season.
“The disappointing piece is it felt like our trajectory was good, winning the nine games in the league last year to get in the top half, having a strong non-conference schedule there, going 11-2," McMahon said following the season.
“Just unable to get the job done at the level required, combination of injuries, the overwhelming level of talent and quality of teams in the SEC. Just weren’t able to produce the type of results we wanted in league play."
Now, the program has seen multiple members of the 2024-25 roster depart Baton Rouge. Where have they landed?
Departing Tigers Find New Homes:
Tyrell Ward: VCU Rams
Former LSU guard Tyrell Ward made the decision to step away from the program prior to Southeastern Conference last season.
Since then, he's officially entered the portal with multiple programs in pursuit of his services after handling business during the 2023-24 season.
Now, after officially entering the portal last month, Ward has found his next destination.
The former four-star guard is headed to VCU for the 2025-26 season after garnering significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Corey Chest: Ole Miss Rebels
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The youngster averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Chest has since signed with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Vyctorius Miller: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Miller is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for the Tigers.
The four-star, Top-75 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class departs after one season in Baton Rouge with McMahon and Co. unable to retain the coveted guard.
He has since sighed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Daimion Collins: USF Bulls
Collins, who made the move to join Matt McMahon's program after a stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, battled the injury bug during his tenure with the program.
Collins signed with John Calipari and Co. out of high school, but quickly made the move to LSU after one season in Lexington.
In his first season with the Tigers, Collins suffered a shoulder injury that cut his season short after appearing in limited action.
Fast forward to his second season with the Tigers last year and he appeared in 30 games with 22 starts. He played 20 minutes a night for Matt McMahon's club.
Collins averaged eight points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Tigers while also tallying a team-high 47 blocks on the season.
Now, he's set to make his way to the Sunshine State after committing to the South Florida Bulls last Wednesday.
It'll be Collins' third school during his collegiate career where the former five-star will look to handle business in the AAC next season.
Noah Boyde: Western Kentucky
For Boyde, who battled the injury bug last season, he also elected to test the free agent market.
He is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign after averaging 1.2 points and 0.2 rebounds this past season for the Tigers.
Now, he's found a new home, according to 247 Sports Matt Zenitz. Boyde has signed with Western Kentucky for the 2025-26 season.
Former Tigers Remaining in the Portal:
Mike Williams - Guard
Curtis Givens - Guard
