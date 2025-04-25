Pair of Former LSU Women's Basketball Forwards Reveal Transfer Destinations to SEC
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge with multiple moving parts this offseason.
The program has seen six departures via the Transfer Portal with Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Mjarcle Sheppard and Aalyah Del Rosario electing to test the free agent market.
With free roster spots available, Mulkey and Co. have attacked the portal after adding Notre Dame's Kate Koval and East Carolina's Amiya Joyner.
This week, Mulkey and Co. saw a pair of former Tigers make the decision to remain in the Southeastern Conference after revealing theirr new homes.
Pair of Tigers Remaining in the SEC:
Jersey Wolfenbarger: Tennessee Volunteers
Wolfenbarger officially placed her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11 following a one year stint in Baton Rouge.
Wolfenbarger, a former five-star prospect on the prep scene, recently wrapped up her lone season in with the Tigers as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the LSU program.
The move to the Bayou State followed a short stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In her first year with the LSU program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
The initial report earlier this month was that Wolfenbarger would return to Baton Rouge for her senior campaign, but decisions move fast in the new age of college athletics.
Prior to her move to Baton Rouge, she played a guard role on the perimeter for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but Mulkey and Co. utilized her size as a force inside during the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-5, former five-star prospect was in search of her third school after stints with both the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers.
Now, after a short time in the Transfer Portal, Wolfenbarger has found a new home after revealing a commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.
Aalyah Del Rosario: Vanderbilt Commodores
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
She has since signed with the Vanderbilt Commodores and will remain in the Southeastern Conference.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.