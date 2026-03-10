SEC Tournament Odds and Bracket: Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Early Favorites
The LSU Tigers will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for the SEC Tournament with a first round matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on the docket for Wednesday morning.
In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season for Matt McMahon's group, the Tigers have struggled mightily across the 2025-26 schedule with decisions set to be made in the coming weeks.
"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint. I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility," McMahon said.
"I absolutely love LSU. I love our core group that returns next year. I think we have a great administration and leadership team here at LSU. So clearly I'll respect whatever decisions that they make moving forward. But I love the opportunity."
But the first order of business is working through the SEC Tournament with another anticipated event at Bridgestone Arena set for this week. What does the bracket look like? Betting favorites heading into Round 1?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
*All Times Eastern*
Wednesday, March 11 – First Round
Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Thursday, March 12 — Second Round
Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals
Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals
Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 15 — Championship
Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
The Betting Lines: SEC Tournament Edition
*All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
- Florida -180
- Arkansas +600
- Alabama +850
- Tennessee +950
- Vanderbilt +1200
- Georgia +3500
- Texas A&M +3500
- Kentucky +4500
- Texas +6000
All other teams are +10000 (100/1) or longer.
