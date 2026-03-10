SEC Tournament Odds and Bracket: Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Early Favorites

The LSU Tigers will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for the SEC Tournament with a first round matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on the docket for Wednesday morning.

In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season for Matt McMahon's group, the Tigers have struggled mightily across the 2025-26 schedule with decisions set to be made in the coming weeks.

"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint. I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility," McMahon said.

"I absolutely love LSU. I love our core group that returns next year. I think we have a great administration and leadership team here at LSU. So clearly I'll respect whatever decisions that they make moving forward. But I love the opportunity."

But the first order of business is working through the SEC Tournament with another anticipated event at Bridgestone Arena set for this week. What does the bracket look like? Betting favorites heading into Round 1?

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

*All Times Eastern*

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

The Betting Lines: SEC Tournament Edition

*All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*

Florida -180

Arkansas +600

Alabama +850

Tennessee +950

Vanderbilt +1200

Georgia +3500

Texas A&M +3500

Kentucky +4500

Texas +6000

All other teams are +10000 (100/1) or longer.

