The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Women's Basketball Earns Desirable Seed

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament this year after wrapping up the 2025-26 regular season with a 26-4 (12-4) record.

South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament while the Texas Longhorns (No. 2) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 3) topped LSU in order to also earn double byes in Greenville this week.

The Tigers will take on the No. 5 (Oklahoma), 12 (Florida) or 13 seed (Mississippi State) in the second game of the day at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena around 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 6.

The SEC Tournament Bracket:

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

Game 1 | #16 Arkansas vs. #9 Kentucky | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2 | #13 Mississippi State vs. #12 Florida | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 3 | #15 Auburn vs. #10 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 4 | #14 Missouri vs. #11 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. #8 Georgia | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. #5 Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. #7 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. #6 Tennessee | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. #1 South Carolina | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. #4 LSU | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. #2 Vanderbilt| 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. #3 Texas | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

