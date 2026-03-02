LSU Country

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Women's Basketball Earns Desirable Seed

Kim Mulkey and Co. handled business in the regular season, earn desirable seed in the 2026 SEC Tournament.
Zack Nagy|
Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball take on the Tennessee Lady Vols. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball take on the Tennessee Lady Vols. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

LSU TigersSouth Carolina GamecocksTexas LonghornsTexas A&M AggiesVanderbilt CommodoresOle Miss RebelsKentucky Wildcats

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament this year after wrapping up the 2025-26 regular season with a 26-4 (12-4) record.

South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament while the Texas Longhorns (No. 2) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 3) topped LSU in order to also earn double byes in Greenville this week.

The Tigers will take on the No. 5 (Oklahoma), 12 (Florida) or 13 seed (Mississippi State) in the second game of the day at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena around 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 6.

The SEC Tournament Bracket:

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

  • Game 1 | #16 Arkansas vs. #9 Kentucky | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 2 | #13 Mississippi State vs. #12 Florida | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 3 | #15 Auburn vs. #10 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 4 | #14 Missouri vs. #11 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

  • Game 5 | G1 winner vs. #8 Georgia | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 6 | G2 winner vs. #5 Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 7 | G3 winner vs. #7 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 8 | G4 winner vs. #6 Tennessee | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

  • Game 9 | G5 winner vs. #1 South Carolina | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Game 10 | G6 winner vs. #4 LSU | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Game 11 | G7 winner vs. #2 Vanderbilt| 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Game 12 | G8 winner vs. #3 Texas | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

  • Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
  • Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

  • Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

More LSU News: 

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Share on XFollow znagy20
Home/Basketball