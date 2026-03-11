SEC Tournament Schedule and Bracket: LSU Basketball Set for Clash Against Kentucky

Matt McMahon and the No. 16 seeded LSU Tigers will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday in a first round matchup in the SEC Tournament.

After a challenging regular season for McMahon and the Tigers, LSU will look to put a unique 2025-26 campaign behind them heading into postseason play with Kentucky up first on the docket.

"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint. I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility," McMahon said.

The SEC Tournament will kickoff on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.) with the LSU Tigers up first on the schedule. What does this year's bracket look like?

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

*All Times Eastern*

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

