The Betting Lines: LSU Women's Basketball vs. San Diego State in the NCAA Tourney
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers will open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with a First Round clash against the San Diego State Aztecs inching closer.
Mulkey and Co. will square off against an Aztecs squad that has won eight consecutive games heading into Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
For the Tigers, they're back at full strength with the return of their impactful tandem.
Flau’Jae Johnson was held out of LSU’s three previous game with shin inflammation to ensure she was healthy for March Madness.
Aneesah Morrow re-aggravated a mid-foot sprain in the second half of LSU SEC Tournament semifinal game against Texas. Both have been full participants in practice this week for LSU.
“I feel like I’m seeing the game from a different point of view, so I could help my team,” Johnson said of her time out. “At first it was hard. I learned to love the hard stuff. I learned to love conditioning. I learned to love just the little things a little bit more. So it hasn’t really been that difficult.”
“Of course it was difficult for me,” Morrow said of missing the second half against Texas. “I wanted to go back on the floor and be able to compete with my teammates, but sometimes you have to learn how to tell yourself no. Sometimes you might think that I’m super woman, but I’m not.”
A look into the preview for Saturday night's showdown and the current betting odds for the Round 1 clash.
How to Watch: LSU Tigers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Start Time: 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 22
Channel: ESPN
Location: Baton Rouge (La.)
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. San Diego Aztecs
Spread:
- LSU: (-26.5)
- San Diego State: (+26.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (Closed)
- San Diego State: (Closed)
Over/Under: 144.5
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 26.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew at home to enter the NCAA Tournament.
The Scouting Report:
The Aztecs have won eight consecutive games. SDSU has a balanced scoring attack with five starters that all average between 7-12 points. They rank 11th in the nation with 27.1 bench points per game.
The LSU-SDSU game will be the final NCAA Tournament game on Saturday to tipoff. No. 6 Florida State will take on No. 11 George Mason at 6:45 p.m. in the PMAC on ESPN2. LSU will also host a fan fest at 6:30 on the PMAC’s south pad.
