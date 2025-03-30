The Elite Eight Schedule: LSU Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins Sunday Start Time
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers will look to punch their ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon against the UCLA Bruins.
Following a Sweet 16 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday, the Tigers are back in the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season.
“I think there’s five in our locker room that have never been to a Sweet 16,” Coach Kim Mulkey said, referencing Kailyn Gilbert, Miracle Sheppard, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard.
“So they certainly haven’t been to an Elite 8, and that’s what excites you as a coach, is having players experience something for the first time. And you don’t take it for granted. You just don’t.
“We made plays down the stretch. We made some bad plays down the stretch, but we made plays down the stretch to pull it out and win, and it means we did some good stuff.”
LSU is looking to make a trip back to the Final Four – in Tampa this year – two years after capturing the program’s first National Championship in Dallas.
The Tigers are in search of their seventh Final Four appearance. To get there, LSU will need to take down the team that has stood atop the polls for most of the season: The UCLA Bruins.
“(Lauren Betts) is so talented,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Just watching her from high school until today, it’s amazing how good she is. Certainly her height is an advantage and we’re not going to grow that tall overnight. But we have to battle and do the best we can. But she’s not all they have. Certainly everything they do goes through her, as it should, but they’re talented at a lot of positions.”
Sunday will be a rematch of last year’s Sweet 16 in Albany where LSU took UCLA down, 78-69. Flau’Jae Johnson was LSU’s spark in that win with 24 points.
On Friday against NC State, Johnson was held to a season-low 3 points, but she impacted the game with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
“Today’s a new day, and she’s got that smile on her face and that joyful spirit that makes her Flau’Jae,” Coach Mulkey said.
The Elite Eight Slate: Sunday and Monday Schedule
(All Times are Eastern)
Region 1 — Spokane
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 LSU
March 30 — 3 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 2 – Birmingham
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke
March 30 — 1 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 3 – Birmingham
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 TCU
March 31 — 7 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 4 – Spokane
No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 UConn
March 31 – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN
