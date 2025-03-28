The Final Betting Lines: LSU Women's Basketball vs. North Carolina State in Sweet 16
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers return to the hardwood on Friday night for a Sweet 16 clasg against the No. 2 seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack.
In what will be a battle between two of the top backcourts in America, only one can clinch a berth to the Elite Eight.
"You don’t take Sweet 16s for granted. There are many people that never get there. In fact, in our locker room there’s five that have never been there. There are five players on this team that have never been to a Sweet 16. Five players that contribute," Mulkey said on Monday.
"I explained to them, this is why you came here. We don’t play to just get to a Sweet 16 at LSU women’s basketball anymore. Not that we take it for granted, but our goal every year is just to make a run and see if you can get to another Final Four and see if you can upset somebody you’re not supposed to upset.
"We weren’t talked about at all when we won it two years ago. So let’s go see what we can do."
The Final Betting Lines: No. 3 LSU Tigers vs. No. 2 North Carolina State Wolfpack
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-3.5)
- NC State: (+3.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-166)
- NC State: (+140)
Over/Under: 153.5 (-110)
Mulkey and Co. enter the Sweet 16 clash as 3.5-point favorites with the Tigers looking to take down the Wolfpack for the second time this season.
Kim Mulkey's Take: Challenging Foe Ahead
I recall that I love Wes, their coach, Moore. Great guard play. Great guard play. We were able to beat them, and Wes was very complimentary of our team after the game.
So you’ll see outstanding guard play. I think it will be two well-coached teams. And we’re vying to win one more game to get to an Elite Eight.
They beat some good teams in the ACC. So they’re probably much better today than they were when we played them, and I hope and think that we’re much better.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Friday's Sweet 16 Slate
(All Times are Eastern)
(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland | 5 p.m. on ESPN
(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss | 10 p.m. on ESPN
