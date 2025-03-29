The Latest Update on LSU Women's Basketball Star Flau'Jae Johnson for Elite Eight
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are off to the Elite Eight after taking down the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday night in Spokane.
Behind a historic performance from All-American forward Aneesah Morrow, the Tigers advanced past the Wolfpack in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
"She just works. She's an undersized post player in their battling bigger girls, demanding the ball, guarding on the perimeter. We only hit three threes tonight, so for you WNBA scouts, I think she lit it up from out there," Mulkey said following the Sweet 16 clash.
"I think they forget she can shoot the 3 ball because that's all she did when she was at DePaul. But for us, it's not needed. So when she hit those two threes, I thought, okay, Nees has got it going on tonight."
LSU saw All-American guard Flau'Jae Johnson go down in the second half after what appeared to be an eye injury after being hit while pursuing a loose ball.
Mulkey stated after the game that Johnson was "seeing double" and the medical staff wouldn't allow her back in the contest.
"And it was really hard for us not to have Flau'jae on that floor, but she was seeing double. She got hit in the eye area, and they wouldn't let her go back in. And she continued in the timeouts to point things out on the coaching board and to say things to her teammates, and that's a sign of a leader."
Moving forward, it'll be an Elite Eight clash against the No. 1 overall seeded UCLA Bruins. Will Johnson be available? All signs point towards yes.
"I haven't been told she can't play. I didn't see it. I don't know if she got poked in the eye, hit in the -- I don't know. I just know I was getting ready to put her back in the game, and I turned around, and they said they won't let her go back in the game because she's seeing double, like double vision a little bit," Mulkey said on Friday.
"So we just went with Mjracle defensively and KG offensively. But I haven't asked. They haven't come up to me, you know, all worried or anything like that. So, yeah, I anticipate she will be good to go."
LSU and UCLA will tip-off at 2 p.m. CT in Spokane with a Final Four berth on the line between a pair of powerhouse programs.
