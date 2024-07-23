The LSU Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Prospect in America Aaliyah Chavez
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball program continue turning up the heat for the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 cycle, Aaliyah Chavez.
The top-ranked overall prospect in the current recruiting cycle is fresh off of winning Nike Nationals after leading her Cy Fair squad in the championship game.
Now, less than 24 hours later, Chavez has released her final six schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
It's been a busy summer for Chavez. A three-month stretch where the electrifying bucket-getter further solidified her status as the No. 1 player in America, she's honing in an official visit schedule that will have the Tigers in on the action.
After speaking with a source familiar with Chavez's recruitment, LSU is firmly in the mix with the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders also ramping up their push.
She'll look to put pen to paper with a program during the Early Signing Period in December with Mulkey and Co. certainly beginning to take strides in the right direction.
Chavez unofficially visited LSU this summer where she had the chance to sit down with Mulkey, meet with several LSU players and breakdown the game plan moving forward.
It was another face-to-face meeting for Chavez and Mulkey. We've seen the LSU staff check in on Chavez on multiple occasions from AAU tournaments to her high school playoff matchups earlier this year.
Now, with an unofficial visit in the rearview mirror where Chavez had the chance to check out Baton Rouge, LSU is making noise in her recruitment.
“They’ve recruited me very well,” Chavez told On3’s Talia Goodman. “I think I talk to at least an assistant coach every day. They definitely talk to my parents a lot. They’re also a winning program, and I would love to win… [The visit] was fun. It was definitely different than the other visits. They had all the girls there when I was there, so they were in my photoshoots. It was definitely a different vibe. I like their energy as well – at the photoshoot, it was so high. There was no low energy at all.”
With Mulkey in attendance on Sunday in Chicago, Chavez pieced together one of her top performances of the summer in a quarterfinal matchup versus Boo Williams after racking up 34 points in the win.
Then, in her second game of the day, Chavez carried her momentum into a showdown against Team Takeover where she tallied 25 points to lead Cy Fair to the Nike Nationals Championship.
Chavez is clearly the top target in the 2025 class with Mulkey and assistants Gary Redus, Kaylin Rice and Daphne Mitchell traveling to see the electrifying scorer in-person on several occasions.
The Monterey High School point guard averaged a dominant 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game on her way to claiming Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas during her junior campaign.
Mulkey and Co. will now look to get Chavez in for an official visit this fall prior to the Early Signing Period in December as the push for the No. 1 prospect in America continues.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.