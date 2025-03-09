The LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: Update on Aneesah Morrow's Status
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers suffered a 56-49 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament despite a strong effort down the stretch.
Mulkey's program kept it close even with star guard Flau'Jae Johnson out while battling a shin injury, but their late push ultimately wasn't enough to take down the No. 1 team in America.
LSU dropped the SEC Tournament clash, but the biggest loss of the night was All-SEC First-Team forward Aneesah Morrow re-aggravating a foot injury in the contest.
Morrow was held out of the second half on Saturday after battling the injury with Mulkey providing an update following the contest in Greenville (S.C.).
“I just talked to the doctor. The last Texas game she got stepped on and they put her in a boot cause it was bruised. She reaggravated, this is the medical term I got, reaggravated a mid foot sprain," Mulkey said following Saturday's game.
"She was wearing a boot last week, she’ll wear a boot now, but, you know, she’s good to go. She was fighting them to get back in the game and they’re like, oh, no, we got bigger fish fish to fry.”
“She can go for the tournament. She was ready to come back out there and the doctors said, 'Why would you go out there? Win or lose, we got playoffs and are hosting.' Everything’s good. I know the NCAA [is watching]. We have everybody!”
LSU was also without All-SEC First-Team guard Flau'Jae Johnson for the showdown along with sophomore phenom Mikaylah Williams sitting back in foul trouble for most of the night.
Despite being shorthanded, the Tigers battled until the buzzer against a fiery Longhorns squad.
LSU will now sit back and wait for their seed in the NCAA Tournament with the program set to receive home-court for the First Round and Second Round.
Mulkey's crew wraps up the 2024-25 season with a 28-5 record with all focus now shifting towards capturing a National Chamoionships as the roster looks to get back to 100%.
