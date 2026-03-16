The NCAA Tournament Bracket: LSU Women's Basketball Receives Path to a Title
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Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will begin the program's quest at a National Championship next weekend with the program receiving its path to the Final Four on Sunday night.
In what will be another highly anticipated NCAA Tournament, Mulkey and Co. will host the First and Second Round in Baton Rouge with the opportunity to compete in Baton Rouge next weekend.
LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova. Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.
The Tigers are in the Sacramento 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.
But what does the entire NCAA Tournament look like? Where will the Tigers head if LSU escapes the first weekend?
The NCAA Tournament Bracket: 2026 Edition
Regional 1 – Fort Worth
Storrs
1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA
8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse
Chapel Hill
5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State
4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois
Columbus
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield
3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard
Nashville
7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado
2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point
Regional 2 – Sacramento
Los Angeles
1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist
8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton
Minneapolis
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga
4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Durham
6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond
3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston
Baton Rouge
7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova
2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville
Regional 3 – Fort Worth
Austin
1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin
8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech
Morgantown
5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison
4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)
Louisville
6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island
3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont
Ann Arbor
7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee
2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross
Regional 4 – Sacramento
Columbia
1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Samford
8. Clemson vs. 9. USC
Norman
5. Michigan State vs. 12. Colorado State
4. Oklahoma vs. 13. Idaho
Fort Worth
6. Washington vs. 11. South Dakota State
3. TCU vs. 14. UC San Diego
Iowa City
7. Georgia vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State
2. Iowa vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20