The NCAA Tournament Bracket: LSU Women's Basketball Receives Path to a Title

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will begin the program's quest at a National Championship next weekend with the program receiving its path to the Final Four on Sunday night.

In what will be another highly anticipated NCAA Tournament, Mulkey and Co. will host the First and Second Round in Baton Rouge with the opportunity to compete in Baton Rouge next weekend.

LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova. Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are in the Sacramento 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.

But what does the entire NCAA Tournament look like? Where will the Tigers head if LSU escapes the first weekend?

Courtesy of Gary Redus via X.

The NCAA Tournament Bracket: 2026 Edition

Regional 1 – Fort Worth

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA

8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse

Chapel Hill

5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State

4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois

Columbus

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard

Nashville

7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado

2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Regional 3 – Fort Worth

Austin

1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin

8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Morgantown

5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)

Louisville

6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island

3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont

Ann Arbor

7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee

2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross

Regional 4 – Sacramento

Columbia

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Samford

8. Clemson vs. 9. USC

Norman

5. Michigan State vs. 12. Colorado State

4. Oklahoma vs. 13. Idaho

Fort Worth

6. Washington vs. 11. South Dakota State

3. TCU vs. 14. UC San Diego

Iowa City

7. Georgia vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State

2. Iowa vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson

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