Will Wade Bringing Viral Student Manager Amir 'Aura' Khan to LSU Basketball

Will Wade is continuing to build up a new program with LSU's men's basketball after being rehired by the school during the offseason. His newest addition isn't exactly the next top-ranked transfer portal or EuroLeague star, but it does have quite the influence on the program.

Wade completely redid his coaching staff upon his return to Baton Rouge, bringing some former colleagues at both NC State and McNeese State with him. Continuing the trend, he brings along student manager Amir Khan to LSU, who worked under Wade at McNeese State and followed him to NC State for a short period of time.

Now, the two are reunited, with Khan bringing a new reputation - or "Aura" - to the team after going viral during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Overnight Fame

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys cheerleaders wear shirts for McNeese State Cowboys manager Amir Khan (not pictured) during the first half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amir "Aura" Khan earned his hype and coveted nickname during the Cowboys' Cinderella run in the 2025 tournament, where the young student manager was the spotlight of the tunnel runs, gaining social media traction fast.

What started as a little swagger on the sidelines quickly turned into over 20 six-figure NIL deals. By the second round of the tournament, Khan was seen walking out with a custom boombox from Buffalo Wild Wings, with the team wearing shirts of his face and appearing in CBS Sports' "One Shining Moment" montage.

When Wade left the Cowboys, Khan followed along for a couple of months - until he realized his student credits didn't transfer over to NC State. Once Wade broke the news that he would return to Baton Rouge, Khan left his legacy behind at McNeese State and entered the transfer portal, where his long-time mentor picked him up.

The Talented Transfer

Amir Khan, McNeese State men's basketball manager | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Khan fits the part of Wade's older roster at age 23, he won't be the one making buzzer-beater shots, but will still be stealing the spotlight from the sidelines.

He adds a boost of energy, chemistry, and hype to a team that has a lot to figure out in its first year of the Wade era. Khan's boombox might still be playing the same Louisiana music, but for a much bigger crowd with higher expectations.

Khan joining the Tigers isn't just an exciting move for the program; it's also sentimental to the successful undergrad. He tells ESPN that he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity, as LSU has always been his dream school.

With the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rule and a potential ban on professional players returning to college, Wade's roster is not entirely set in stone. But one things for sure: the boombox is heading to Baton Rouge.

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