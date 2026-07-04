Ranking Every LSU National Title Team From Best to Worst

LSU football is one of the most storied programs in college football. There are plenty of incredible players and coaches to come through Baton Rouge. The story of college football cannot exist without the LSU Tigers.

In 2026, Lane Kiffin will take the reins of the program and look to join the all-time greats at LSU. He comes in with national championship expectations, and so far, he's done a fantastic job at positioning the Tigers to accomplish just that.

But let's take a look back at the four national champions. While they're all incredible in their own right, here is a ranking from best to worst.

1. 2019 (15-0)

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate with the National Championship trophy after beating Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It had to be 2019 LSU's team at number one. Widely considered one of the greatest teams in the history of the sport, Ed Orgeron's team dominated all season long. They went 15-0 and defeated Oklahoma and Clemson in the College Football Playoff en route to the national championship.

The offense was an unstoppable machine led by quarterback Joe Burrow. They scored 40 or more points in all but three games. They put up 105 combined points in the CFP. The Tigers didn't have an easy schedule. They beat five teams in the top-10.

Burrow threw for over 5,500 yards and a whopping 60 touchdowns and was the easy favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson each finished with over 1,500 receiving yards and a combined 38 touchdowns. They were a flawless team that proved their dominance week in and week out.

2. 2003 (13-1)

The Tigers' lone loss in 2003 was a 19-7 defeat to Florida in the middle of the season. They defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship and took down Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship.

Under Nick Saban, the coaching staff was impressive, with Jimbo Fisher as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Will Muschamp was the defensive coordinator. Similar to 2019, the offense was the focal point of the team, led by quarterback Matt Mauck.

The '03 Tigers were an incredible team from top to bottom and made their mark on college football.

3. 2007 (12-2)

LSU Tigers defensive back Chevis Jackson (21) directs the defense against the Tulane Green Wave in the third quarter at the Superdome. LSU beat Tulane 34-9. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2007 group won six in a row before dropping their first game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime. They also lost the final regular-season game to Arkansas before defeating Tennessee in the SEC Championship.

They took down Ohio State in the BCS National Championship with quarterback Matt Flynn throwing for four touchdowns. They were the only team to win a national title with two losses. The Tigers were a resilient bunch, and it all came together with their third championship.

4. 1958 (11-0)

LSU, under head coach Paul Dietzel, secured its first championship with a perfect season. They defeated Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl. Defensively, they came up with three shutouts and held opposing offenses to single digits in all but one game.

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