Five-star LSU Commit Ahmad Hudson's Final Decision is Still in Flux

The No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027, Ahmad Hudson, broke social media last May in committing to LSU for both a spot on the field and as a dual-commit on the basketball court.

As a top-ranked recruit, the No. 18 recruit in his class, he was a heavily recruited prospect out of high school, making his collegiate career decision so anticipated. Now, Hudson tells Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that his decision isn't final.

Hudson chose LSU over a long list of elite college football programs across the conference and nation. But there's one that stood out in his recruiting period. And still does.

The Other Option

Sep 10, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers Rex Burkhead (22) celebrates his touchdown with Mike Caputo (58) , Jake Long (41) , Ben Cotton (81) and Tyler Moore (73) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 42-29. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone was expecting this top-tier recruit to put LSU in another recruiting race with state-neighbors Texas or Ole Miss, but this time, it's a competitor from up North. After making an official visit - his only other visit other than LSU - on June 5, Nebraska has been a heavy influence on Hudson's commitment.

His visit to LSU, which was much closer than Nebraska for the Louisiana native, became all the more important after Hudson continued to flirt with the idea of joining the Cornhuskers. And after the multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, the big red competition is still there.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has also been open about not giving up on Hudson, as he's been the leading force of the tug-of-war over the talented tight end. Hudson himself isn't putting up much of a fight for the possibility of swaying his decision.

"We're just taking our time with everything," Hudson told Rivals.

The Bayou Battle

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hudson picking Nebraska over the Tigers, especially the new program LSU football has established under head coach Lane Kiffin, would be a very surprising commitment flip. Not because of the difference between each program, but the difference in the way Hudson's career will look.

At LSU, Hudson could follow in the footsteps of junior tight end legend Trey'Dez Green, who is also a 6'7 Louisiana native who committed to LSU for both football and basketball. He could even have a chance to play on the same field, with Green's eligibility now expiring in 2028.

Even on his own, Hudson can establish a dominant legacy in Baton Rouge, being victorious on the field and across conference rankings in the big-time SEC conference.

His talents will shine on any college football field, and teasing his ongoing recruitment period is an early way to get the eyes of the nation to watch out for him. Ultimately, when he does decide to shut down his recruitment and let the LSU program take a deep breath, his anticipation to come back to campus will grow.

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