How The NCAA's New Eligibility Rule Impacts LSU's Roster

It's been almost a week since the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved the five-year eligibility rule for college athletes. The rule has been in the works for a while, after many athletes tried to extend their eligibility for a fifth year.

Now, the rule is straightforward: every athlete gets five years of eligibility, and that clock starts either when you enroll in college or the academic year after your 19th birthday, whichever comes first. No questions. No exceptions.

For LSU's current roster, the rule extends the time older players spend with the Tigers. That's major talent that Kiffin can get two more seasons out of.

The Extra Year

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 after the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the true juniors, they just gained an extra year of full eligibility. The ones who have played for LSU all three seasons without a year of redshirting just gained that extra season of full playing time. If a player did have a red shirt season, they burned that calendar year up, meaning they could be in college for five years, while only playing four seasons.

Essentially, that means LSU can have star tight end Trey'Dez Green for a full five seasons. Because Green stepped on campus and immediately started playing, he can max out his eligibility until the 2028 season. And with the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027, Ahmad Hudson, joining LSU, the two can produce an elite duo for the Tigers' offense.

At the same time, Green is eligible for the 2027 draft, named as an elite prospect for it. Now, if he wants to stay and establish even more of a legacy at LSU, the NCAA is giving him the green light.

The same applies to running back Caden Durham, a true junior who never redshirted in his time with the Tigers. He's also a huge resource for LSU's offense, but one that could hear his name called next April in the 2027 NFL Draft. But if he doesn't choose the professional route, he's more than welcome to play for two more full seasons.

Another year from these Tigers would be huge for Kiffin's program and surprising. Senior linebacker Whit Weeks, another major prospect for the 2027 draft, would also be allowed to come back for a shocking fifth year under the new rule. The fact of the matter is, if they want to, they can.

The Stress-Free Freshman Season

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For incoming players, this season and beyond, coaches no longer have to worry about a redshirt season to preserve a year of eligibility. That means using Kiffin's top-ranked recruits to their full ability the second they get on campus.

For the 2026 roster, a standout incoming freshman who can contribute to LSU's already unstoppable defense is defensive tackle Lamar Brown. The five-star prospect out of Louisiana was ranked the No. 1 athlete for his recruiting class, and is expected to see huge success in his career with the Tigers.

With five full seasons allowed, and the clock already ticking, he's able to start that immediately, without his standout talents being limited.

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