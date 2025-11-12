$15 Million Coach Emerges as Dark Horse Candidate for LSU Football Head Coaching Job
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge following the decision to fire head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Across nearly four seasons in the Bayou State, Kelly compiled a 34-14 overall record where the administration ultimately pulled the trigger following a humilating 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Week 9.
Since the move was made, LSU has remained in the spotlight across the last two and a half weeks with a new university president being hired, new athletics director brought in the mix, and now a lawsuit between Kelly and LSU.
In what has quickly become one of the most "chaotic" stretches in program history, there remains one goal that must be checked off the list: Hire a head coach.
The list of potential candidates seemingly grows by the day with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin being thrown in the mix alongside long-shot names including Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman, and the iconic Nick Saban.
But as the vetting process continues in Baton Rouge, the list of potential candidates has become clearer with a fast-rising head coach one to monitor.
Tulane Green wave shot-caller Jon Sumrall has emerged as one of the hottest names on the market during this year's coaching search with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Florida Gators among programs that may reach out for further information.
Across nearly two seasons in New Orleans, the Tulane head coach has compiled a 16-5 record - including a nine-win season in 2024.
Sumrall also went 23-4 across two seasons while leading Troy and has an overall head coaching record of 39-11.
As it currently stands, Sumrall is the betting favorite by a significant margin for the Auburn Tigers gig with the program set to roll out the red carpet.
“The betting favorite at Auburn is Jon Sumrall, the Tulane coach who held on Friday night,” ESPN's Paul Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“It’s not the hire that wows America, but if that ends up being the case, and Matt, we are speculating, I think almost every Auburn fan that I’ve talked to would be thrilled. That job is so much better than what it’s being credited for.”
But Sumrall is also among the betting favorites for other gigs - including the LSU Tigers.
Along with betting odds via BetOnline, Kalshi has labeled Sumrall as a favorite for the LSU Tigers job opening.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
According to Kalshi, the favorites for the LSU Tigers job are Sumrall, Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss] and Nick Saban as the market remains fluid.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Lane Kiffin: 29 percent
Jon Sumrall: 17 percent
Nick Saban: 14 percent
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
Sumrall remains focused on the task at hand in 2025 with the Tulane Green Wave among the Group of Five teams eyeing a College Football Playoff berth.
"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane. I've had those opportunities," Sumrall said. "If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.
"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans.
"I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."
Now, as the coaching carousel ramps up, Sumrall remains a name to monitor with the Auburn Tigers heating up in their pursuit for one of the top names on the market.
