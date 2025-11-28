$15 Million Coach, LSU Football Target Sets Decision Date With Schools in Pursuit
The LSU Tigers have identified Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's No. 1 target on the coaching carousel this fall.
In what emerged as a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Gators are now out of contention in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as a decision nears.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
Now, it's the LSU Tigers versus Ole Miss Rebels with both programs looking to secure the most popular head coach in this year's cycle.
But there are contingency plans in place for the LSU Tigers if Kiffin were to remain in Oxford - though the LSU program has picked up steam in the pursuit.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
The backup plan to know: Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
LSU and Florida have kept tabs on Sumrall as an option as Kiffin weighed his options, and amid a chaotic stretch, has now locked in a decision date.
According to ESPN: "Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is expected to make a decision on his coaching future on Sunday morning. He's expected to choose between staying at Tulane, and his outside opportunities have included significant interest from Florida and Auburn."
The Florida Gators have reportedly picked up momentum in the "Sumrall Sweepstakes" as a program to monitor now that they are out on Kiffin.
For the LSU Tigers, the primary focus is on Kiffin with a decision less than 24 hours away from being revealed as the administration intensifies its pursuit.
