2 LSU Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is right around the corner, and fans are eager to see the LSU Tigers take the field. The high expectations have followed Lane Kiffin into Baton Rouge as he takes over the program.

Countless new players are joining LSU this season, so the next few weeks are crucial to the Tigers' early-season success. Few players have a safe spot as a starter, and position battles will be closely monitored.

Two players will have pressure on them to perform at an elite level during fall camp.

Weston Davis, OL

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis blocks Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive lineman Max Elkman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, LSU's offensive line underperformed. They allowed 29 sacks, and the Tigers were the worst rushing team in the SEC.

Weston Davis and Braelin Moore are the returning starters, while Jordan Seaton and Aliou Bah were brought in through the transfer portal. Davis is coming off a disappointing year in which he allowed 33 pressures and struggled as a run blocker.

The former five-star recruit initially entered the transfer portal but opted to return to LSU. The red-shirt sophomore will have to earn his spot on the offensive line in camp.

The Tigers added tons of depth through the portal, and if someone else emerges, they could take Davis' spot at right tackle. Devin Harper, Sean Thompkins Jr., or even freshman Brysten Martinez are some players to monitor as they compete for a starting role.

Tre' Brown III, WR

Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Tre' Brown III catches a pass for a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be plenty of competition in the wide receiver room during fall camp. Kiffin completely overhauled the position group, adding seven wideouts through the portal.

Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris are expected to be the leaders, but Old Dominion transfer Tre' Brown will have something to prove. Brown is a downfield threat, posting 762 receiving yards and averaging 20 yards per reception last season.

With guys like Winston Watkins Jr. and Eugene Wilson, there are playmakers all over. That means Brown must find a way to showcase his skills to earn playing time at the beginning of the season. He could quickly fall back in the depth chart if he doesn't.

The good news is that with so many new faces, no one has a clearly defined role yet. The receivers who can develop quick chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt will earn Kiffin's trust.

That's what makes this fall camp so critical. Sure, the roster is filled with talent, but we haven't seen the team fully come together. They have the right ingredients, but it's up to Kiffin to put these players in the best positions to succeed.

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