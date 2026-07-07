Has LSU Quietly Built its Best Offensive Line in Years?

There is a lot to rave about when analyzing Lane Kiffin's first roster with LSU. The transfer portal was utilized at a high rate, securing three of the highest-ranked players at their respective positions. Kiffin showcased an impressive offseason overhaul.

The Tigers may have turned in a disappointing season, but LSU is poised to return to the top of the SEC with high expectations for next year. That's the only acceptable outcome in Baton Rouge. There is no grace period with Kiffin.

As the season quickly approaches, the talk will be around quarterback Sam Leavitt. However, the guys protecting him could be one of the best in recent memory.

LSU Has a Wall Protecting Leavitt

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building a sustainable winner starts up front, and Kiffin went all-in to make sure Leavitt is protected. It starts with left tackle Jordan Seaton. The Colorado transfer was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

There is no bigger comfort than having a guy who allowed just one sack, five quarterback pressures, and zero quarterback hits last season. He has the opportunity to become a highly touted prospect in the NFL and could be one of college football's best left tackles.

They added a total of eight offensive linemen through the portal. Kiffin will have to sift through his options and assemble the best five to protect Leavitt and ensure the running game improves. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was consistently under pressure because the Tigers couldn't run the ball.

Last season, they finished last in the SEC in rushing yards per game. That simply cannot happen again if the Tigers want to get to where this team is perceived to go. If this offensive line is as good as advertised, LSU can go on a tremendous run through the conference.

Kiffin brought in Eric Wolford and James Cregg to oversee the offensive line. Cregg has worked with Kiffin but was a part of Ed Orgeron's staff during the 2019 national championship season. That year, they won the Jim Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in the country. He also has NFL experience.

Wolford has stayed in the SEC since 2017 and was most recently with Kentucky. He was also with South Carolina and Alabama. Now, Wolford and Cregg have an opportunity to coach an elite group. It helps having an experienced offensive line, and Kiffin strategically sought that out to assemble a unit that will get LSU fans excited.

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