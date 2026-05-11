2 Reasons for Concern for the LSU Tigers in 2026

The LSU Tigers will be heading into the 2026 season with a new sense of excitement to go along with renewed expectations after what was a difficult year in 2025.

The new feelings in Baton Rouge are evident as the Tigers head into a new era, with new head coach Lane Kiffin taking over the LSU program. The Tigers made the most talked-about move of the coaching carousel by hiring Kiffin away from an SEC foe in the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, Kiffin's regime heads into its first year with the Tigers, looking to get the program back into national championship contention. While there will be plenty of excitement heading into the 2026 season, there are still some questions surrounding the program. Here are a pair of concerns for LSU in 2026.

Can Lane Kiffin Steer the Ship in Year One?

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding LSU heading into the season is how quickly Kiffin can turn the Tigers back into a dominant national powerhouse. In his first season leading the Rebels, Kiffin went 5-5, and it would be the only time he would win fewer than eight games in his six seasons in Oxford. However, a 5-5 season at LSU isn't what Kiffin was brought to Baton Rouge to do.

Kiffin undoubtedly constructed the Tigers' roster heading into the 2026 season with the hopes of competing in year one. There will be 40 new faces on the LSU roster out of the transfer portal, with several of those newcomers being some of the top players available, and they are expected to be key parts of the 2026 season.

However, with that many new faces blended with some of the remaining players from the 2025 season, it will be tricky to get the Tigers rolling as one. And obviously, that will be Kiffin's toughest job in year one, getting his roster ready to compete from week one.

Could Sam Leavitt Return to Pre-Injury Form?

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the important transfers that Kiffin brought in is quarterback Sam Leavitt, who will be tasked with being the new face of the LSU program and running Kiffin's offense. Leavitt flashed his talents during his time at Arizona State; however, his 2025 season was plagued by a foot injury, which resulted in season-ending surgery.

The new Tiger signal caller is trending upwards during the recovery process and should be ready to go once the team returns for fall camp. A lot of the expectations surrounding the Tigers rest on Leavitt's shoulders and how he will come back after the foot injury.

Leavitt has proven he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the country, helping the Sun Devils reach the College Football Playoff and win a conference championship back in 2024. However, the concerns with Leavitt will linger until he gets back on the field.

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