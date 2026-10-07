3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU’s Week 6 Game Against Kentucky

LSU football travels to Kentucky to kick off a seven-game SEC stretch, beginning the part of the season that will be LSU's time to prove itself as a national title contender.

LSU has a lot to build on since successfully turning some areas of its game around after the Ole Miss loss in Week 3. While Texas A&M hasn't looked its best, and McNeese wasn't a worthy opponent, LSU did everything it needed to move forward with confidence.

As LSU enters this stretch, the preparation, confidence and momentum that it has built to this point will be key to moving forward and achieving the same results in every game. Every facet of LSU's game has flashed recently, but the question - which it can answer against a strong Kentucky team this week - is finding consistency in games.

Blake Baker vs. Joe Sloan

Courtesy of LSU Football.

The LSU-era Brian Kelly coaching tree collides this week as LSU's defensive coordinator Blake Baker clashes with former LSU offensive coordinator and current Wildcat offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

The two faced each other's units every day in 2024 and half of 2025, until Sloan was let go as part of Kelly's firing.

The two are familiar with each other, but Kiffin doesn't think it'll be a major factor in how the game ends.

"It probably really neutralizes itself," Kiffin said about the matchup of the assistants. "Like I said, there's a difference with the head coach thing. When I end up going back to play Coach Saban, I feel like the assistant totally has the advantage when they're on the other side of the ball... It does because the head coach gives the information all the time to the assistant that listens on that other side of the ball, or you're teaching them things about how you do your signals or operations."

Despite Kiffin's claim that it won't affect the game much, knowledge of tendencies and weaknesses may still prevail in this game, giving an advantage to LSU.

Attacking the Wildcats

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's offense is one of the nation's most productive, and its balance is what makes it hard to defend. The Tigers average 547.8 yards per game, No. 3 in the country. That includes 237.8 rushing yards (No. 15) and 310.0 passing yards (No. 13). Against McNeese, LSU ran for 367 yards at 6.9 yards per carry and surpassed 700 total yards.

Kentucky has been vulnerable against both the run and the pass this season. The Wildcats allow 144.2 rushing yards per game (No. 76 nationally) and 4.22 yards per carry. They rank No. 104 against the pass, allowing 232.4 yards per game.

On the ground, LSU has rushed for at least 140 yards in every game, and Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones averages 18.8 carries. The bigger variable is quarterback Sam Leavitt's mobility. He has 262 non-sack rushing yards at 7.5 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns, but a hamstring injury limited him against Texas A&M and McNeese.

He said on Tuesday that he expects to be at full strength Saturday, a chance for Leavitt to show that his game has improved and that, at full health, he can still deliver in the passing game.

Wildcats coach Will Stein said Leavitt is "going to be a difficult person for us to defend."

Through the air, Leavitt is completing 66.2% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt, with two 300-yard games and eight touchdown passes. But he has thrown seven interceptions, a career high, on 168 dropbacks.

That is the opening for this Kentucky defense, which has forced 10 turnovers, ninth nationally, and has 100 quarterback pressures, the most in the SEC.

Leavitt will have to be poised and accurate in the pocket and use his legs as a weapon, but as his first option if LSU wants to take advantage of this Wildcats' weakness

Winning Third Down

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers on third down favor LSU on both sides of the ball. By a lot.

LSU's offense has converted 41 of 79 third downs (51.9%), No. 12 nationally. Kentucky's defense has allowed conversions on 45.9% of attempts (34 of 74). That ranks No. 122 out of 138 FBS teams and last in the SEC.

On Saturday, South Carolina converted 8 of 16 against the Wildcats, and many of those came when quarterback LaNorris Sellers extended plays. Something Leavitt excels at.

The other side is just as lopsided. Kentucky's offense ranks last in the country on third down, converting 13 of 53 (24.5%). LSU's defense is No. 9 nationally, allowing 18 conversions on 69 attempts (26.1%).

Stein, whose team has had only 53 third-down attempts, said the problem is execution.

"To be last in the country in any statistical category is not good," he said. And he's not wrong.

If LSU can get Kentucky to third down, it can handle business and kick off the season's toughest stretch strong.

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