McNeese Proved Almost Nothing but LSU Finally Looked Like Lane Kiffin's Team

LSU handled business on Saturday, demolishing McNeese 63-14 in the final tune-up game LSU had before finishing its season with a 7-game SEC stretch.

It's not a marquee win, or even an impressive one, but it's a sign of where the program stands as it navigates the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

That's exactly what LSU needs from a game like McNeese. With early-season offensive struggles and some concerns over needing depth pieces to become starting pieces, LSU needed to show an identity and consistency.

A program-record 101 offensive plays and 39 first downs, combined with the program's second-best total yards in a game at 731 yards, showed that the structure, tempo and explosiveness Kiffin has shown in his offenses are finally coming to life in Baton Rouge.

Building Week by Week

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt used the McNesse game to build on exactly what he needed to after showing improved accuracy against Texas A&M the week before.

Leavitt went 18-for-23, a 78% completion percentage, racking up 176 yards and 3 touchdowns before being pulled out of the game at the half. But his throws, yet again, showed an improved level of accuracy.

Joining Leavitt as a player who built on last week's performance was running back Harlem Berry.

Berry, who had only had five rushes through LSU's first three weeks of football, saw a handful of chances against the Aggies to earn more playing time.

He took seven handoffs for 58 yards, good for an average of 8.3 yards per carry.

He looked like a strong second punch to Dilin Jones, who has taken the bulk of LSU's snaps at running back.

On Saturday, Berry took a major step up, recording 15 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown, with a long of 46 yards and an average of 8.3 yards per carry. But it wasn't all second-team reps or garbage-time runs. Berry had just under 100 yards rushing in the first half alone.

While Kiffin doesn't run a two-back system, Berry is making it very hard for Kiffin not to split the carries moving forward.

Getting Used to Defensive Dominance

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through five weeks of football, LSU ranks second nationally in total defense at 220.6 yards per game, behind only Notre Dame. The Tigers are only allowing 3.90 yards per play on average.

The numbers have been strong since Week 1. LSU held Clemson to 145 total yards and eight first downs in a 51-10 win, and Louisiana Tech finished with -3 rushing yards and 140 total yards.

The defensive line have been the best in the country week in and week out. Defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, an Ole Miss transfer who followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge, leads the SEC with eight sacks after five games. And LSU led the nation with 12 sacks through those first two games.

LSU owns the No. 18 passing defense and the No. 3 rushing defense in the country, both of which put LSU at second in the SEC.

This defensive unit is one of the best that Kiffin has ever had as a head coach, craving a path for a new identity for Kiffin's teams to emerge.

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