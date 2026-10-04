3 LSU Tigers Who Stood Out vs. McNeese State

The LSU Tigers defeated the McNeese State Cowboys 63-14 on Saturday night. LSU capitalized on an opening-drive interception and never looked back.

The offense was unstoppable, outgaining McNeese State 731-196 and picking up 39 first downs. The Tigers were disciplined and played a complete game in their final non-conference game.

A lot of players saw game action, but let's look at three LSU players who stood out on Saturday night.

Harlem Berry

LSU running back Harlem Berry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harlem Berry ran for 125 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown. He converted seven first downs and had three runs of 10+ yards. LSU utilized multiple running backs and totaled 367 yards, but Berry stood out.

In the third quarter, Berry bounced an outside run and lowered his shoulder for a 12-yard touchdown run. It was an impressive effort from the sophomore running back. Lane Kiffin talked about his performance on Saturday.

"Competition is always open. He did good things," Kiffin said. "He needs to block better. Really proud of how far he came last week, and how he seized the opportunity. Excited about how far he can come."

Berry played a significant role in the running game last season. He reminded LSU fans what he's capable of and made a clear case for being the No. 2 running back behind Dilin Jones.

Corey Barber Jr.

LSU wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corey Barber Jr. had one 15-yard catch heading into this week. The freshman wideout made his presence felt against the Cowboys.

Barber caught all seven targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Winston Watkins Jr. had a pair of dropped passes for would-be touchdowns, so Kiffin gave Barber Jr. an opportunity.

"One player, Winnie Watkins, dropped two touchdowns, obviously disappointed in that," Kiffin said at halftime. "Put a freshman in behind him and he went and scored two touchdowns, so that was good to see."

It's unclear what his role will be moving forward, but Barber seized his chance.

Deuce Geralds

LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Geralds got to live out every defensive lineman's dream: a chance to score an offensive touchdown. At the one-yard line, Geralds took the direct snap and rumbled into the end zone untouched.

The offense quickly swarmed Geralds after the score. It was an awesome moment. The freshman also recorded his fifth sack of the season.

Geralds is having an unbelievable start to his collegiate career. He's a part of a formidable defensive line that can get after the quarterback and stop the run.

It was a fun night for LSU. They've responded well over the last two weeks, but now the real challenge lies ahead.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.