LSU Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Texas

The LSU Tigers are now 6-4 after a 22-21 loss against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

LSU was a 4.5 favorite over the Longhorns. Texas won by one point in Tiger Stadium in a late-game comeback.

With the loss, the Tigers are likely out of the playoff picture. In the 12-team playoff format, there has never been a four-loss team.

Here is a report card of every position group in the Tigers' loss.

Offense

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tiger offense has been the source of most of LSU's struggles this season. Despite a high average of 35.5 points per game, the Tigers have not looked confident.

Redshirt junior Sam Leavitt was once again too hesitant in the pocket, often opting to carry the ball himself for a short gain rather than throwing the ball to one of his receivers. Leavitt had 11 carries for the Tigers but was in the negative, with -3 rushing yards.

The quarterback was also throwing to his running backs frequently against the Longhorns. Running back Dilin Jones had 3 receptions for 9 yards. Caden Durham, once LSU's No. 1 running back in 2025, came in the game for the Tigers for just a four-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

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LSU's running back core, led by Jones, had a strong appearance. Jones had 19 carries for 125 yards, a season-high for the running back.

The Tigers' wide receivers also had a good showing. Eugene Wilson III had 7 receptions for 96 yards. Jackson Harris had 8 receptions for 64 yards. Trey'Dez Green had 5 receptions for 49 yards. Winston Watkins had 2 receptions for 19 yards.

The offensive line gave up 3 sacks against the Longhorns. The lack of protection for Leavitt is a continuation of the Tigers' game against Alabama, when the offensive line gave up 4 sacks.

Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense proved the issue in the contest against the Longhorns.

Senior Ty Benefield led the Tigers with 8 total tackles against Texas. The safety provided a bright spot for the Tigers, who lacked energy in the fourth quarter in Tiger Stadium

Senior linebacker Whit Weeks did not make an appearance for the Tigers despite being dressed in uniform for Senior Day. His defensive production was missed by LSU, who gave up 273 total yards.

The defense gave up 11 points in the fourth quarter, allowing for a 1-point victory for the Longhorns in the final six seconds of the game.

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