LSU Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. McNeese State

To the surprise of nobody, the LSU Tigers cruised past the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday night as the Tigers capped off their final non-conference game of the season and improved to a 4-1 record after a 63-14 win.

The Tigers dominated in all phases of the game as the offense accumulated over 700 yards of total offense, and the LSU defense limited the Cowboys to under 200 yards of total offense.

LSU will head out on the road for the second time this season, traveling to Lexington to take on a tough Kentucky Wildcats team. Taking a closer look at the Tigers' performances against McNeese State, here's this week's position group report card.

Quarterback: B+

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt wasn't asked to play Superman or do much against McNeese State, with the Tigers dominating from the jump; however, the quarterback did put together a solid performance. Leavitt finished the day by completing 18 of 23 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

And with the dominant fashion of the game, backup quarterback Landen Clark received some burn, going 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards and adding a touchdown on the ground. Even third-string quarterback Husan Longstreet got snaps under center, completing six of nine pass attempts for 62 yards.

Running Backs: A+

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) rushes in for a touchdown against McNeese Cowboys safety Sentario Willis (11) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' rushing attack hasn't necessarily been a dominant unit of the LSU offense through the first four games of the season, but against McNeese State, the ground game shone, totaling 367 yards on the ground.

LSU was led by running back Harlem Berry, who had his best game of the season, gaining 125 rushing yards, averaging over eight yards per carry, and scoring a touchdown. The Tigers' starting running back Dilin Jones continues to be consistent, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.

And the Tigers received a surprising contribution from running back Stacy Gage, who, entering the game, had only 56 yards rushing; Gage gained that and more against McNeese. The running back received just six carries but exploded for 110 yards, averaging 18.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B

LSU Tigers wide receiver Corey Barber Jr 83, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' passing game was consistent from start to finish, with the three different quarterbacks taking reps in the game as LSU passed for over 350 yards on the night.

Making the most of their opportunities was true freshman wide receiver Corey Barber Jr., who led the Tigers' receiving corps with seven receptions for 83 yards and his first two career receiving touchdowns in the first half. Also, tight end Roman Mothershed, who is filling in for Trey'Dez Green, found the end zone for a touchdown.

However, there were some struggles as Winston Watkins Jr. dropped two would-be touchdowns, which Lane Kiffin called out during his halftime interview.

Offensive Line: A

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, paving the way for 731 yards of total offense.

The Tigers' front five protected the Tigers' quarterbacks as McNeese State was unable to record a sack, allowing each signal caller to be steady in the pocket. And the unit got plenty of push upfront in the run game, allowing just three tackles for loss.

Defensive Line: A

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) rushes in for a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, the LSU defensive front continues to cause havoc on opposing offenses as the Tigers recorded three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Tigers shut down the McNeese State rushing attack except for one 64-yard carry, when the game was already out of hand late in the third quarter.

Freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds keeps on impressing with another sack and tackle for loss to his name, and on Saturday, he got in on the action on the offensive side of the ball with a rushing touchdown.

Linebackers: B

LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) sacks McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's linebackers were not tested much against the Cowboys because of their inability to move the football down the field, as they only had six first downs all game and were 1-of-12 on third down.

TJ Dottery continues to be a steady hand in the middle of the Tigers' defense, while linebackers Tylen Singleton and Zach Weeks begin to find their footing in the absence of veteran linebacker Whit Weeks.

Secondary: A

LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) intercepts a pass from McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' secondary shut down McNeese State from having any success through the air as the Cowboys managed just 94 yards passing.

LSU's secondary was sticky in coverage, with six pass deflections, and safety Tamarcus Cooley intercepted another pass, making it back-to-back games with an interception for the defensive back.

Special Teams: B

LSU Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk 80, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's special teams units were not called upon much but were solid in the routing of McNeese State, with the Tigers only punting three times, and kicker Scott Starzyk made all nine of his PATs.

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